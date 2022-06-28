News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Autism wellbeing event coming to Welwyn Garden City

Dan Mountney

Published: 8:28 AM June 28, 2022
The Welwyn Civic Centre.

The Welwyn Civic Centre. - Credit: Archant

Parents and carers of autistic adults are invited to a wellbeing and information event coming to Welwyn Garden City next month.

The event takes place at Welwyn Civic Centre on Friday, July 8 from 1pm to 4pm, and has been organised by Autism Hertfordshire and charity Carers in Hertfordshire.

You will be able to get information from different organisations that support carers or people with an autism spectrum disorder and their relatives.

Experts will be on hand to share their knowledge to help you look after yourself or support the person you care for, including how to manage sensory overload, anxiety or difficulties making friends.

There will also be a chance to take part in a mindfulness, yoga or dance workshop and have an acupuncture taster session and find out how it can help relieve pain.

To attend, book a place online at www.carersinherts.org.uk/events/event/1707-autism-parent-carer-wellbeing-meeting, email contact@carersinherts.org.uk or call 01992 586969.

