Welwyn Garden City’s new-look Anniversary Gardens reopen

The Anniversary Gardens have reopened to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Garden City’s new-look Anniversary Gardens have reopened to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The gardens officially reopened on Monday, with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, deputy mayor Gail Ganney, leader of the council Tony Kingsbury, and representatives from contractor Maydencroft among those in attendance.

Changes include a new path, benches and planting that has been inspired by founder of the Garden City movement, Sir Ebenezer Howard, and the time he spent working in Chicago.

A commemorative plaque also marks the special Prunus Tai Haku tree which was planted to celebrate the Jubilee as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project, while seven new hornbeams in the Anniversary Gardens represent the seven decades of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new design, with plants chosen that require less water and can thrive in poor soil conditions. They were also planted small, as young plants establish better and have used fewer inputs to grow them.

The grasses and prairie plants such as Echinaceas, Achilleas and Veronicastrums will provide summer and autumn colour as well as proving popular with pollinators, while their leaves and seeds will provide winter food for birds.

The new design of the Anniversary Gardens also includes the fragrant, apricot rose ‘Rosa Welwyn Garden Glory’ which flowers throughout the summer.

“Creating welcoming community spaces which can be enjoyed by everyone is a priority for the council,” said councillor Samuel Kasumu, executive member for environment and climate change.

“The changes that have been made to the Anniversary Gardens will strengthen the town’s appeal to residents, visitors and businesses alike.

“We hope this carefully though-out redesign will provide a tranquil green space in the heart of Welwyn Garden City which will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Further information on the remodelling of the Anniversary Gardens can be found on ONE Welwyn Hatfield.