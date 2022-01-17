News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Work begins on Welwyn Garden City’s new-look Anniversary Gardens

Dan Mountney

Published: 4:01 PM January 17, 2022
Anniversary Gardens

An artist's impression of the remodelled Anniversary Gardens. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The Anniversary Gardens in Welwyn Garden City are getting a makeover after remodelling work began last week.

The project - carried out by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - will include a new path, the addition of benches and bins, as well as landscaping that will provide enjoyment throughout the different seasons.

Sustainable and pollinator-friendly plants will be added to the gardens, including the fragrant, apricot rose ‘Rosa Welwyn Garden Glory’ which flowers throughout the summer.

A new tree will also be planted as part of the council’s participation in the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, as well as a special plaque to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anniversary Gardens

Anniversary Gardens. - Credit: Archant

The remodelling project is expected to be completed by spring this year.

“Anniversary Gardens is a popular spot with visitors to the town centre,” said Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, planning, estates and development.

“We hope this carefully thought-out redesign will provide a tranquil green space in the heart of Welwyn Garden City which will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Anniversary Gardens

The remodelling of Anniversary Gardens is set to be completed this spring. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The new look for the gardens has been inspired by founder of the Garden City movement Ebenezer Howard and the time he spent working in Chicago.

Howard arrived in the US city shortly after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 to work as a reporter.

The fire destroyed much of the central business district, with the city being regenerated and the suburbs growing, leading to Ebenezer pondering ways to improve the quality of life for people living in urban areas.

The redevelopment of Anniversary Gardens comes after the recent improvements to Stonehills, which was led by Hertfordshire County Council in partnership with WHBC.

This work was completed at the end of last year and created a new public space at Stonehills’ northern end, while the road section was designed with wider footways and enhancements to on-street parking, making the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

