Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage dance pupils among those to succeed at national competition

Dancers from Dance-Beat Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) national grand finals. Picture: Tanya Wadsworth Archant

Dancers from Welwyn Hatfield, North Herts and beyond had a second year of success at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) national grand finals.

At the weekend, a team of 26 students from Dance-Beat went to Guildford in Surrey for the competition, after attending regional competitions throughout the year to qualify.

Two members of the group were crowned national set dance winners, and the children went on to win second place in 'street pairs', a third and fifth place in rock and roll, and a first and fifth place in solos.

Under-14s winner Christina Matsukatova said: "All my dreams have come true - this is the best day of my life so far and I'm so thankful to Miss J for all the help!"

Dance teacher Jessica Ward said she "couldn't be more proud of all the pupils".

Dance-Beat, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, offers classes for children aged from three upwards in Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage, Arlesey, Hatfield and Hitchin.