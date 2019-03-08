Dance school celebrates 25th anniversary in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Welwyn Garden City-based Dance-Beat dancing school's elite competition squad. Picture: Dance-Beat Archant

A dance school is celebrating its 25th anniversary by taking part in two simultaneous events in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City-based Dance-Beat dancing school's elite competition squad. Picture: Dance-Beat Welwyn Garden City-based Dance-Beat dancing school's elite competition squad. Picture: Dance-Beat

A dance school celebrated its 25th anniversary by taking part in two simultaneous events in WGC and Stevenage.

Over the weekend, Dance-Beat performed at the Stevenage Hive Festival and the WGC 100 showcase in the Howard Centre, which marks the town's centenary.

You may also want to watch:

The dance school's elite competition squad are also attending the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) national grand finals day on Sunday.

Welwyn Garden City-based Dance-Beat performers at a stage show in July. Picture: Carmel Jane Welwyn Garden City-based Dance-Beat performers at a stage show in July. Picture: Carmel Jane

Throughout the year pupils attend regional competitions to qualify, with a record-breaking 23 pupils making the grade, and an additional nine pairs qualifying in the rock and roll category.

Dance teacher Jessica Ward said: "I couldn't be more proud of all the pupils. This year has been phenomenal for the school and I have everything crossed for our competitors as they step onto the dance floor this weekend!"

The school takes dancers from age three to adults.