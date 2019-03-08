Dance school celebrates 25th anniversary in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:45 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 02 October 2019
Archant
A dance school is celebrating its 25th anniversary by taking part in two simultaneous events in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.
A dance school celebrated its 25th anniversary by taking part in two simultaneous events in WGC and Stevenage.
Over the weekend, Dance-Beat performed at the Stevenage Hive Festival and the WGC 100 showcase in the Howard Centre, which marks the town's centenary.
You may also want to watch:
The dance school's elite competition squad are also attending the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) national grand finals day on Sunday.
Throughout the year pupils attend regional competitions to qualify, with a record-breaking 23 pupils making the grade, and an additional nine pairs qualifying in the rock and roll category.
Dance teacher Jessica Ward said: "I couldn't be more proud of all the pupils. This year has been phenomenal for the school and I have everything crossed for our competitors as they step onto the dance floor this weekend!"
The school takes dancers from age three to adults.