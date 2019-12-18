Advanced search

CCTV appeal following robberies in Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:34 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 18 December 2019

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

CCTV images have been released following robberies in Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City - one of which led to the assault of a 23-year-old man.

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

Police believe those pictured may be able to help their investigation into the robberies on Thursday, November 21.

Between 1.30pm and 1.45pm, a 23-year-old man was walking along the alleyway in Cranborne Road towards Potters Bar railway station when a group of males threatened to stab him before assaulting him and taking his Apple AirPods.

Det Con Stuart Keene said: "While no weapon was seen during the incident, the victim was understandably left shaken by what happened.

"We've been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those responsible and we believe those pictured were in the area at the time of the incident.

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

"They could have vital information that will assist the investigation.

"If you recognise them, or have information about what happened, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at stuart.keene@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/105154/19."

Officers believe that the offenders may be responsible for another incident that happened later in Welwyn Garden City on the same day.

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

At around 4.20pm, the victim - a 15-year-old boy - was in the Howard Centre when he was approached by two males who walked him towards the bus stop exit.

One of the males threatened him with a clenched fist and asked for the victim's property. The other male also asked for his property and made reference to having a dangerous weapon in his pocket. The pair took the victim's iPhone and AirPods.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Constable Richard Brain via 101 or on email at richard.brain@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/105178/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

