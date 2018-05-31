Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar move worship online

Since people have been urged people to stay indoors, Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar places of worship have moved online.

St Michael and All Angels Church in Birchwood, Hatfield said the church will be closed until further notice and has moved to YouTube to give solace to the faithful.

Hatfield’s St. Etheldreda’s and St. Luke’s churches have also closed and will continue to pray for everyone in the community and the wider world.

Holy communion will be live streamed on Facebook, which you can find by searching ‘St Etheldreda with St Luke, Hatfield’.

Similarly, Potters Bar’s St Mary the Virgin and All Saints has started live streaming on its Facebook page.

The Welwyn Garden City Campus Church will keep up with the faithful through a newsletter. You can e-mail edgarandrews@btinternet.com or phone 01707 326031 for more.

Welwyn Garden City’s synagogue has also been closed with immediate effect.