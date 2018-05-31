Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar move worship online

PUBLISHED: 17:39 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 24 March 2020

St Luke's Church, Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Luke's Church, Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Since people have been urged people to stay indoors, Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar places of worship have moved online.

St Michael and All Angels Church in Birchwood, Hatfield said the church will be closed until further notice and has moved to YouTube to give solace to the faithful.

Hatfield’s St. Etheldreda’s and St. Luke’s churches have also closed and will continue to pray for everyone in the community and the wider world.

Holy communion will be live streamed on Facebook, which you can find by searching ‘St Etheldreda with St Luke, Hatfield’.

Similarly, Potters Bar’s St Mary the Virgin and All Saints has started live streaming on its Facebook page.

The Welwyn Garden City Campus Church will keep up with the faithful through a newsletter. You can e-mail edgarandrews@btinternet.com or phone 01707 326031 for more.

Welwyn Garden City’s synagogue has also been closed with immediate effect.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Cameron Hill murder trial adjourned due to coronavirus

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in Hatfield last year. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar move worship online

St Luke's Church, Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Where you can find the business support you need

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24