Advanced search

Pubs and cafés open for business in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:01 11 July 2020

Waterstones is open for business in Welwyn Garden City, but the café remains shut. Picture: Anne Suslak

Waterstones is open for business in Welwyn Garden City, but the café remains shut. Picture: Anne Suslak

Archant

Cafés, pubs and restaurants in WGC and Hatfield are reopening with social distancing guidelines in place to keep customers safe.

The Howard Centre is encouraging social distancing in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne SuslakThe Howard Centre is encouraging social distancing in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Although some businesses in WGC town centre remain closed, including Costa and Waterstones Café, pubs opened at the weekend and coffee shops are now allowing customers to sit inside providing they keep a two-metre distance from others.

Richard, who works at Simmons Bakers in Howardsgate, said: “At the weekend it’s worse and people don’t like being told what to do, and having to wait.People are doing it but it’s hard.”

Caffe Nero, which is also in Howardsgate, has been open for takeaway for a while, but when the pubs reopened on Saturday started allowing customers to sit inside. As with many businesses in the town, markings are on the ground at a two-metre distance, leading out of the shop, to encourage people to stay spaced apart while they queue.

Maria, who works at Caffe Nero, said: “We need to make sure people are following instructions. Sometimes they’re not really thinking that they need to keep their distance. We’ve been trying to move tables and it’s been really easy here. We’re telling them straight away to make sure they keep their two distance from each other.”

Café Nerro is open for business in Welwyn Garden City, with customers allowed to sit inside. Picture: Anne SuslakCafé Nerro is open for business in Welwyn Garden City, with customers allowed to sit inside. Picture: Anne Suslak

One of the pubs which opened at the weekend was the Doctors Tonic in Church Road, which is owned by Greene King and part of the company’s ‘Pub safe’ scheme. Customers are encouraged to book tables in advance and follow social distancing, while a ‘pub safe’ monitor in each pub is in charge of ensuring safety, and making sure tables are cleared after use.

At the Two Willows, customers have to follow a one-way system and sanitise their hands before they enter the pub.

A spokesperson for the Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City said: “We are delighted that we are now open and welcoming our customers back. Our first priority is the safety of our staff and customers, and additional training and safety measures have been put in place.

“Throughout our bar we have implemented clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and provide customers with the opportunity to order food and drink via our new app. Single use menu’s, contactless payments, and hand sanitiser stations compliment the revised layout of our bar.

Social distancing markers outside the Two Willows in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne SuslakSocial distancing markers outside the Two Willows in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

“It is great to see so many of our customers respecting the new social distancing measures and being mindful of the changes in the way we are now operating. We are encouraged by the overall success of reopening our doors.”

Bebo Café in Hatfield opened on Sunday. Manager Isabella Magneski, who has worked there for three years, said: “It’s so great to be back to normal and I think pretty soon we’ll have the same levels of customers, though we have had to limit our opening hours as lots of customers still do not know we’re open.  “Most – eight out of 10 – are using the hand sanitiser, which is good but they don’t seem to follow the one way system.  “We’re very excited to be open. I really missed being at my job. I’m so glad to be back and see customers, especially regulars”

Simmons Bakers is open for business in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne SuslakSimmons Bakers is open for business in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Social distancing markers outside KFC in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne SuslakSocial distancing markers outside KFC in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

You may also want to watch:

The Doctors Tonic in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with social distancing in place. Picture: Anne SuslakThe Doctors Tonic in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with social distancing in place. Picture: Anne Suslak

The Doctors Tonic in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with social distancing in place. Picture: Anne SuslakThe Doctors Tonic in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with social distancing in place. Picture: Anne Suslak

Bebo Cáfe in Hatfield is now open for customers. Picture: BeboBebo Cáfe in Hatfield is now open for customers. Picture: Bebo

Bebo Cáfe in Hatfield is now open for customers. Picture: BeboBebo Cáfe in Hatfield is now open for customers. Picture: Bebo

Bebo Cáfe in Hatfield is now open for customers. Picture: BeboBebo Cáfe in Hatfield is now open for customers. Picture: Bebo

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers unaware of abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley set for drive-in garden party concerts at Knebworth

Knebworth House from the air. The Hertfordshire stately home will host Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers unaware of abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley set for drive-in garden party concerts at Knebworth

Knebworth House from the air. The Hertfordshire stately home will host Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Pubs and cafés open for business in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Waterstones is open for business in Welwyn Garden City, but the café remains shut. Picture: Anne Suslak

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 11

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

More drive-in movie dates announced for Knebworth

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

WGC@100: How many of the town’s major landmarks were designed by architect

WGC Free Church.