Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City alleyway

The assault took place opposite Waterford Green. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was assaulted in Welwyn Garden City on Friday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman was assaulted by a man in an alleyway opposite Waterford Green in Panshanger Drive between midnight and 1am on Friday, May 31.

She was walking through the alley when a man walked past her and said "you alright?" to which she replied "alright, you?"

The man started following her before grabbing her arm and pulling her to face him, asking: "So what is a young girl like you doing out alone at this time?"

You may also want to watch:

The victim managed to break free and run away. She did not sustain any injuries.

The offender is described by police as white, of slim build, aged in his 30s and with a black beard. He was wearing a grey hoody with the hood up and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Abi Wilkins by emailing abi.wilkins@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, or call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/48909/19.

Alternatively, anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.