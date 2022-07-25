Plans rejected for view-ruining Welwyn Garden City 5G mast

Plans for a 5G mast that would have ruined an iconic Welwyn Garden City view have been rejected.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council refused a planning application from CK Hutchison Networks, better known as the mobile provider Three, to install a 15m high telecoms monopole in a conservation area in Birdcroft Road, off Parkway.

The plans would have seen the mast installed in a conservation area and ruined the town’s iconic view of Coronation Fountain and expansive parkland, designed by town founder Sir Ebenezer Howard.

Another proposed telecoms pole in Newfields has also been rejected by the council.

More than 120 objections to the Parkway mast were submitted, including from ward councillors Michal Siewniak and Gemma Moore.

“We are absolutely delighted that both applications to install 5G telecommunication masts on Parkway and Newfields were rejected on the basis that the proposed siting and appearance would not be in keeping with the town’s conservation area,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“With each mast receiving almost 120 objections in such a short time frame it is testament to the community spirit of Welwyn Garden City, which has seen residents delivering letters to policy challenges from the Welwyn Garden City Society and Keep the G in WGC.

“This clearly shows that their voice matters and when possible, we can positively influence change in the area. As locally elected councillors we will continue to fight to ensure we get the best for our town.

“The applicant has an option to appeal, however, we believe they would be extremely foolish to attempt to do so. We pledge to robustly fight an appeal should one be lodged.”

Cllr Siewniak and Cllr Moore also confirmed they will be putting forward a motion to help preserve Welwyn Garden City’s heritage, continuing: “Defending our town is our priority, which is why we have put forward a motion at the next council meeting on July 26 to call upon the council to reaffirm its commitment to preserving the borough's heritage, both historic and cultural.

“We hope that this motion will receive unanimous support from across the chamber.”