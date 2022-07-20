Objections flood in as Welwyn Garden City residents battle 5G mast plans

Those opposed to the 5G mast plan believe it will ruin the iconic views of Parkway. - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City residents are battling back against plans for a 5G mast in Parkway, with more than 120 objections submitted.

An application has been submitted by CK Hutchison Networks, better known as the mobile provider Three, to install a 15m high telecoms monopole in a conservation area in Birdcroft Road, off Parkway.

Objections have flooded in, with all three ward councillors, Cllr Fiona Thomson, Cllr Michal Siewniak and Cllr Gemma Moore joining the many residents who are opposing the mast, believing it will ruin the iconic view of Coronation Fountain and expansive parkland.

The Welwyn Garden City Society are among those leading the battle against the plans, and they believe Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council approving the mast will lead to more being installed in the area.

“If the council approves a mast in this location, it is possible that another developer can apply and gain approval for a similar mast only a few yards from the site of the proposed mast,” read their objection.

“This has happened on Bessemer Road, next to Crest Nicholson’s Willow Place development on Bessemer Road, where there are three masts, and ten ancillary equipment cabinets.

The mast is planned to be installed in this location in Birdcroft Road. - Credit: Google Maps

“The possibility of such a situation happening on Parkway must be avoided at all costs, as it would be a disaster for the most scenic views of the Welwyn Garden City conservation area.”

The WGC Society also accused CK Hutchinson Networks of ‘only considered their own needs’ with the plans, continuing: “Network developers usually ensure that such masts are installed discretely to minimise their impact on the street scene.

“Sometimes they are masked by trees such as the planned 5G mast at the Gosling Centre, or in industrial areas with their taller buildings.

“This application does none of this. The developers only considered their own needs, regardless of the Garden City and the public.”

In a statement to this newspaper last month, Three said: “We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen.

“While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.”