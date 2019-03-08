Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City schools to plant nearly 50,000 flowers for centenary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 11:13 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 09 October 2019

Holy Family Catholic Primary School is one of 19 Welwyn Garden City primary schools who will receive 2020 bulbs for pupils to plant, a mix of daffodils, crocus and snowdrops which will come into flower for the first time in spring 2020, the centenary year. Picture: Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation

Welwyn Garden City pupils have helped create a "handsome legacy" for the town after planting 2020 bulbs for next year's centenary celebrations.

Holy Family Catholic Primary School took part in the project - which will also see 19 other schools sow nearly 50,000 daffodils, crocus and snowdrops, as well as more than 100 trees.

Holy Catholic's headteacher Katie Linnane said: "We are delighted to be part of this project which will involve nearly every child in the school.

"Children love to do practical things and they will be able to see the results of their work in the new year and then for many years to come."

The scheme, organised by the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation, will also involve teaching children WGC's history, along with how plants and trees benefit the environment.

Angela Malone, a volunteer leader with the group, said: "This will leave a handsome legacy of which all the children can be proud. It is their handiwork which will help brighten up their school grounds."

It is being sponsored by John Lewis, Waitrose, The Stefanou Foundation, The Hobson Charity and Hertfordshire County Council.

