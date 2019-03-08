Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City Centenary celebrations officially launched

PUBLISHED: 15:47 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 31 May 2019

Howard Centre manager Shaun Wall, mayor of Welwyn Hatfield cllr Roger Trigg and Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation chairman Peter Wainewith volunteers and members of the public. Picture: DANNY LOO

Howard Centre manager Shaun Wall, mayor of Welwyn Hatfield cllr Roger Trigg and Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation chairman Peter Wainewith volunteers and members of the public. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation kicked off its 2020 plans for the 100-year anniversary since the town was founded.

Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation celebrate in the Howard centre. Picture: DANNY LOOWelwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation celebrate in the Howard centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Yesterday's day of celebration also coincided with the date Ebenezer Howard - the founder of the garden city movement - purchased the land that the town is built on.

At the official centenary launch in The Howard Centre, the organisers gave away free gifts and the chance to grab four VIP tickets to the 'Cinema on the Green' to residents in the area.

Artists were also on hand, making pint-sized Ebenezer Howard figures throughout the day.

Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation celebrate in the Howard centre. Picture: DANNY LOOWelwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation celebrate in the Howard centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield's new mayor - Roger Trigg - joined the celebration by cutting the centenary cake.

There was also an opportunity for Welwyn Garden City locals to find more about the history of their town.

A full list of the events planned, so far, are available online at wgc100.org/calendar/

