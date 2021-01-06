WGC 100: Centenary Foundation looks ahead to 2021

Published: 9:00 AM January 6, 2021

The Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation is looking ahead to how they will continue their celebrations in 2021.

Many of last year's WGC100 events, commemorating the official birthday of the town on April 29, 2020, were able to go ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Volunteers at the WGC100 Community launch in the Howard Centre. - Credit: WGC Foundation

However the festivities are not over yet, with the celebrations set to conclude with the unveiling of a statue of town founder Ebenezer Howard in spring 2021.

Peter Wain, chair of the centenary foundation, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response of the community to celebrate the town's centenary.

"Interest and engagement with all our projects have grown throughout the year as we have all been able to appreciate our town.

Orienteering in Sherrardspark Woods. - Credit: Paul Hajisavvi

You may also want to watch:

"Schools and community groups have shared poems and videos with us and we have had some wonderful articles from guest writers about the town's founders and its history over the past 100 years.

“We plan to officially conclude our centenary celebrations in spring of 2021. We will finally be unveiling the stunning sculpture of Ebenezer Howard, along with opening the Centenary Woodland Garden on the Campus."

The Garden City Lights display at Howardsgate - Credit: Stuart Carnegie

Last year's celebrations kicked off in January with the Garden Lights event, and more than 20,000 residents came to view the town illuminated. And while many of the town's sports events had to be cancelled due to lockdown, two orienteering events held by Hertfordshire Orienteering Club took place early in the year.

Residents took part in orienteering in Sherrardspark Woods before lockdown restrictions. - Credit: Paul Hajisavvi

In February, a 'Day of Dance' was held at the Howard Centre, with 11 dance groups of all styles and ages showcasing their talents.

Even earlier, in autumn 2019, 20 primary schools across the town planted bulbs which then bloomed in the spring of 2020 to mark the centenary.

Pupils at Tewin Cowper School planting 2020 bulbs to mark the centenary. - Credit: Tewin Cowper School

The 'Centenary Walk' and 'City of Trees' were launched on March 14, meaning they could be enjoyed by residents taking their daily exercise during lockdown.

In November, the WGC Youth Football Team of 'Whirlwinds' completed a full circuit of the walking route as a relay in place of their usual training sessions.

The map of Welwyn Garden City's 'Centenary Walk' - Credit: WGC Foundation

Meanwhile the Henry Moore Foundation loaned the town one of its sculptures, and Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge has stood on Parkway all year next to the Coronation Fountain. The foundation has agreed to extend the loan until the summer of 2021.

The Henry Moore Foundation donated a sculpture, which was in pride of place at the Garden City Lights display - Credit: WGC Foundation

At the start of the year nine new pictorial signs were introduced welcoming people to the town, and in the spring mini gardens were planted at the foot of the signs. A team of volunteers kept the plants watered during the heatwave.

The opening of Welwyn Garden City's new signage. - Credit: WGC Foundation

Over the past four years, Welwyn Garden City Photographic Club has organised the schools photographic competition, with the first centenary event in 2016 attracting 30 entries.

This year's final - with the two themes of 'celebrations' and then 'lockdown' - attracted more than 400 entries. The foundation hopes to hold an official prizegiving ceremony in April if they are able.

The Garden City Lights display celebrating the centenary - Credit: Wonderful Welwyn Garden City

To mark the official founding of the town on April 29, when the Welwyn Garden City Limited Company was formed and the town was finally named, the foundation created a video with the help of videographer Brett Linman, and featuring celebrities Alesha Dixon, Nick Faldo and YouTubers Woody and Kleiny.

Welwyn Garden City's new decorated subways, photographed in December. - Credit: WGC Foundation

Twenty-eight posters reflecting the town's 100-year history were also put up in the newly refurbished subways next to John Lewis. Emma Harper, curator at Mill Green Museum, put the displays together to reflect on different elements of the town's history, with artwork designed by Paul Hillary at Red Echo.

Parkway in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Paul Hillary

The foundation thanked the many sponsors of the centenary events, including both Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Herts County Council, local schools, the Howard Centre, the Welwyn Garden City BID and more.

Peter said: “We are extremely grateful to generous sponsors along with our excellent team of volunteers who have made all these events and celebrations possible.

Lockdown rainbows from Isabella Grover of Creswick School - Credit: Creswick School

“We will bring you news when we are able in 2021 and hope you will join us in celebration of 100 years of Welwyn Garden City, be it real or virtual."

For more information on upcoming events, and to watch the video celebrating the town, visit https://www.wgc100.org/