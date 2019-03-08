Welwyn Duck Race is a swim away success!

Scouts from the 1st Welwyn Scout Group who sold 1,500 rubber ducks. Picture: Leon Stoner Archant

An armada of yellow ducks was sent down the River Mimram at the weekend by Welwyn scouts to help raise money for the group.

Welwyn's annual duck race in action. Picture: Leon Stoner Welwyn's annual duck race in action. Picture: Leon Stoner

Scouts from the 1st Welwyn Scout Group raised nearly £2,000 over Welwyn Festival Week through running a duck race and manning car parks.

The ducks flew off the stalls at last weekend's street market ahead of Saturday's family fun day, with 1,000 ducks selling so 'quackly' they had to buy 500 more - which were all sold too!

The total for the week was just under £1,900, 50 per cent more than last year.

Beavers from Welwyn have also been getting in on the fundraising act after a visit to the Cat Survival Trust, situated between Codicote and Welwyn.

Inspired by the visit, each beaver chose an activity - such as sponsored walk, sponsored silence or selling cookies - and between them raised £600.

Bear Tamblin raised £375 on his own by doing a sponsored 5km walk from his house to the Codicote Road centre, as well as conquering a climbing wall.