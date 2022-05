Welwyn Festival 2022 is back with multiple events to look forward to, from the Welwyn 10K, Cuckoo in the Nest, Photographic Competition, and more.

The event will take place from Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, July 3 and more events will be added by then.

Most of the events are free to enter but the festival is still looking to raise money for the local charities that had missed out last year.

Some of the events taking place include:

The Welwyn 10K, which will have a £10 entry fee.

Cuckoo in the Nest - a hunt for cuckoos hidden in the windows and businesses in the village.

Photographic competition

Walk Round Welwyn Family Quick, a free event with prizes for the top 3 right answers.

Rook’s Tour, a local history walking tour around the centre of Welwyn village.

To find out more about the event, go to: https://www.welwynfestival.org.uk/about-us and to donate see https://www.welwynfestival.org.uk/donate