Welwyn family cat found in Devon almost a year after going missing

Rocky being reunited with 9-year-old Samuel. Picture: Susan White Archant

A Welwyn family, whose pet cat went missing 11 months ago, were stunned to receive a call saying he had been found hundreds of miles away in Devon.

Last Monday Susan White received a call from a vet telling that her cat Rocky was safe, in good health and also 220 miles away.

Susan said: "Rocky is a six-year-old tabby and loves to spend time in the fields and being outside.

"He always returned home every evening at 6pm for his evening meal.

"When he didn't return we spent the following weeks calling local vets and asking neighbours to check their garages and outhouses but to no avail.

"At no point did we think something bad happened to him, we just wondered if he had ended up being fed by somebody else and decided to stay with them."

Rocky, who was thankfully microchipped, was last seen by the family in February 2019.

Moorgate Vetinary Practice in Moretonhampstead Newton Abbot called Susan on January 20 to tell her that a client of theirs had seen Rocky in their garden for the last few days.

Susan said: "We drove the 220 miles on a Thursday night, staying in a hotel, and collected him the next morning before making the four hour trip back."

Lottie Bowden, practice manager at the vets, said: "We were really pleased to be able to reunite Rocky with his owners, we hope this shows the importance of having your pet microchipped and it's registration details kept up to date.

"We have no idea how he travelled down to Devon, but glad to hear the journey home was more pleasurable for him."

Rocky is now at home reunited with the family and the other pets - another cat and a dog.

Susan said: "Where he has been for the last 11 months we may never know, but we are totally indebted to the veterinary practice.

"We are not sure if someone in our area relocated and he jumped on the removal van.

"We are relieved to have him home and would love to track down who looked after him to thank them."

Rocky has now been fitted with a GPS tracker, so the family won't lose track of him if he decides to take another 200 mile stroll.