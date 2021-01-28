Fairy brings a touch of magic to learning in lockdown

Published: 8:30 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 9:29 AM January 28, 2021

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris - Credit: Archant

For the third lockdown, with schools effectively shut to most parents, a puppeteer from Welwyn has created magical educational videos geared at budding learners.

‘Fairy’ Tara Harris aka 'Tiny T' has fairy yoga and mindfulness, fairy potion making or science activities, storytelling and theatre, arts and crafts, baking and more.

She said: "I've now launched an online Fairy Club and online Story Club where children join me once a month and we tell stories, create crafts and I give the parents themed recipes and inspiration whilst at home.

"I've also got an Educational Fairy and Wizard Magazine and launched as a monthly subscription which the children have also been loving! Something extra for them to do while at home.

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris - Credit: Archant

"And lastly, I am performing free stories still, with three times a week at the moment due to the lockdown - one being a book club session too."

For more see tinytsparties.com/lockdown2021.