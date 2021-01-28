News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Fairy brings a touch of magic to learning in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:30 AM January 28, 2021   
‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris - Credit: Archant

For the third lockdown, with schools effectively shut to most parents, a puppeteer from Welwyn has created magical educational videos geared at budding learners. 

‘Fairy’ Tara Harris aka 'Tiny T' has fairy yoga and mindfulness, fairy potion making or science activities, storytelling and theatre, arts and crafts, baking and more. 

She said: "I've now launched an online Fairy Club and online Story Club where children join me once a month and we tell stories, create crafts and I give the parents themed recipes and inspiration whilst at home. 

"I've also got an Educational Fairy and Wizard Magazine and launched as a monthly subscription which the children have also been loving! Something extra for them to do while at home. 

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris - Credit: Archant

"And lastly, I am performing free stories still, with three times a week at the moment due to the lockdown - one being a book club session too."

For more see tinytsparties.com/lockdown2021

Welwyn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend funeral as residents voice concerns about 'social distancing'

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Welwyn Hatfield tops Hertfordshire for cases per 100,000

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

University of Hertfordshire

Dozens of fines in Welwyn Hatfield for COVID rule breakers

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus