Nearly 100 people celebrate 10 years of Welwyn Community Café

PUBLISHED: 09:03 01 December 2019

10th anniversary celebration of Welwyn's Community Cafe's on November 26. Picture: Paul Jiggens.

10th anniversary celebration of Welwyn's Community Cafe's on November 26. Picture: Paul Jiggens.

The 10th anniversary celebration of Welwyn's Community Café drew a crowd on Tuesday morning.

10th anniversary celebration of Welwyn's Community Cafe's on November 26. Picture: Paul Jiggens.

Nearly 100 people turned out, including Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and a large number of people from the village community.

Local volunteer Sandra Saunders said: "This event was a great success with about 90 people present!

"Tasty snacks and the most delicious cake were served and the 10th Anniversary of this great community facility was celebrated in style."

10th anniversary celebration of Welwyn’s Community Cafe's on November 26. Picture: Paul Jiggens. 10th anniversary celebration of Welwyn’s Community Cafe's on November 26. Picture: Paul Jiggens.

The Welwyn Community Café has been held nearly every Tuesday morning from 9.30am to noon since it was opened officially on November 3 in 2009.

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate Grant Shapps, who was MP until the closure of Parliament, along with Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Sunny Thusu, Welwyn Parish Council chair Marj Otty, and other Welwyn Parish councillors, were also in attendance.

