Pre-school children walk 100 steps for Captain Sir Tom

Published: 4:33 PM February 9, 2021

Welwyn nursery children walked 100 steps in their school garden in remembrance of Captain Sir Tom Moore and how he walked 100 laps of his garden raising more than £30 million for the NHS.

The children walked 100 steps to mark Captain Sir Tom's 100 laps - Credit: Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school

Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school children lined up and counted to 100 as they walked before they all gave a big round of applause for everything he did

Amanda Birtles, manager of Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school, told this paper how proud she was of the children: "When we heard the sad news that Sir Tom Moore had passed away, the Acorn team wanted to involve the children in an activity that would help them to understand all that he had done to raise so much money for the NHS.

Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school wanted to honour him in a meaningful way to their children - Credit: Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school

"As he had walked 100 laps to raise money, we thought that the children could walk 100 steps around our garden in honour of his achievement. The children marched, counting their steps and finished with a round of applause for the amazing Sir Tom Moore."