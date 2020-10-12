Advanced search

Car fire in Welwyn believed to be started intentionally

PUBLISHED: 15:38 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 12 October 2020

A car fire took place in Welwyn over the weekend.

A car fire which took place over the weekend in Welwyn is believed to have been started deliberately.

Just after 3am on Sunday, October 11, Herts police were called to reports of a red Mercedes A180 on fire in Oaklea.

A Fire and Rescue crew from Welwyn Garden City arrived to find one car well alight and extinguished it with a hosereel.

Officers attended the scene, alongside the fire and rescue service, and have said the fire is being treated as suspected arson.

No one was injured during the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 41/81722/20.

