Sensory and wellness garden opened at Welwyn primary school

St John's School Digswell pupils Caitlyn Monk, eight and Alex Sewell, 10 dig up potatoes in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A new sensory and wellness garden at a Welwyn primary school has been officially opened by Welwyn Hatfield's mayor Roger Trigg.

St John's School Digswell pupil Alex Sewell, 10 with potatoes in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO St John's School Digswell pupil Alex Sewell, 10 with potatoes in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO

The garden was built at St John's C of E Primary School in Digswell, and includes a stage, musical instruments, chalkboards, bird feeders, bug hotels and planters, as well as places for chit-chat and reflection.

To fund the project, which involved transforming an overgrown wasteland area over eight months, the school applied for grants from Aviva, Greggs and Waitrose, and received donations from other local businesses.

Headteacher Simon Horleston said: "Being outdoors is hugely important for our mental and physical health.

"Therefore we make sure our children spend time outside every day to support their learning and to learn about the world around them.

"Our generous sponsors have enabled us to turn a little scrap of land into a calm but engaging space."

Head teacher Mr Horleston (left) and special guest Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council councillor Roger Trigg (right) officially open the St John's School Digswell Sensory and Wellness garden with pupils. Picture: DANNY LOO Head teacher Mr Horleston (left) and special guest Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council councillor Roger Trigg (right) officially open the St John's School Digswell Sensory and Wellness garden with pupils. Picture: DANNY LOO

