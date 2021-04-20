Who are our Welwyn Hatfield candidates for Local Elections 2021?

Published: 12:22 PM April 20, 2021

The full list of candidates for next month's Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Election has been confirmed.

The district council has 48 seats, with around a third up for election.

All 16 wards will have elections, with 15 wards having one seat filled and one ward having two seats filled.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

There is a casual vacancy in Welham Green and Hatfield South ward following the resignation of Jaida Caliskan.

The postponed 2020 elections for the district council will take place on May 6.

In the town and parish council elections, there is a casual vacancy in Hatfield Central ward of Hatfield Town Council following the resignation of Bhumika Zhaveri.

There is also a casual vacancy on Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council following the resignation of Peter Dace.

The candidates are as follows:

Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward

Graham Beevers – Labour

Peter Basford – Liberal Democrats

Stephen Boulton – Conservatives

Welwyn East Ward

Martine Davis – Labour

Helen Harrington – Liberal Democrats

Julie Cragg – Conservatives

William Berrington – Green Party

Haldens Ward

Mike Larkins – Labour

Rhiannon Richardson – Liberal Democrats

Alastair Hellyer – Conservatives

Sarah Butcher – Green Party

Handside Ward

Helen Beckett – Labour

Gemma Moore – Liberal Democrats

Fiona Thomson – Conservatives

Ian Nendick – Green Party

Hatfield Central Ward

Maureen Cook – Labour

Michelle Kirk – Liberal Democrats

James Bond – Conservatives

Melvyn Jones – Abolish The Town Council Party

Hatfield East Ward

Cathy Watson – Labour

Richard Snowdon – Liberal Democrats

James Lake – Conservatives

Ian Gregory – Green Party

Hatfield South West Ward

James Broach – Labour

Timothy Rowse – Liberal Democrats

Craig Stanbury – Conservatives

Hatfield Villages Ward

Margaret Eames-Petersen – Labour

Adam Edwards – Liberal Democrats

Samuel Kasumu – Conservatives

Andreas Kukol – Green Party

Hollybush Ward

Mbizo Mpofu – Labour

Christopher Corbey-West – Liberal Democrats

Nick Pace – Conservatives

Claudia Ferlisi – Green Party

Howlands Ward

Alan Chesterman – Labour

Konrad Basch – Liberal Democrats

Steve McNamara - Conservatives

Northaw and Cuffley Ward

Shelia Barrett – Labour

Elizabeth Johnson – Liberal Democrats

Gail Ganney - Conservatives

Panshanger Ward

Joshua Chigwangwa – Labour

Darrell Panter – Liberal Democrats

Stan Tunstall - Conservatives

Peartree Ward

Steve Iwasyk – Labour

Russ Platt – Liberal Democrats

Hamish Haddow – Conservatives

Nicola Chapman – Green Party

Sherrards Ward

Hilary Carlen – Labour

Arvindkumar Thakkar – Liberal Democrats

Flavia Wachuku – Conservatives

Lesley Smith – Green Party

Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward

Gareth Aicken – Labour

John Eames-Petersen – Labour

Richard Griffiths – Liberal Democrats

Paul Zukowskyj – Liberal Democrats

Paul Lowe – Conservatives

Teresa Travell – Conservatives

Mia Americanos-Molinaro – The For Britain Movement

Welwyn West Ward

Daniel Carlen – Labour

Alan Reimer – Liberal Democrats

Paul Smith – Conservatives

Penny Berrington – Green Party

The Herts County Council candidates are as follows:

Haldens Division

Mike Larkins – Labour

Ayesha Rohale – Liberal Democrats

Sunny Thusu – Conservatives

Handside and Peartree Division

Alan Chesterman – Labour

Nigel Quinton – Liberal Democrats

Fiona Thomson – Conservatives

Hatfield East Division

Glyn Hayes – Labour

Jackie Brennan – Liberal Democrats

Peter Hebden – Conservatives

Hatfield North Division

Margaret Eames-Peterson – Labour

Adam Edwards – Liberal Democrats

James Bond – Conservatives

Melvyn Jones – Abolish the Town Council Party

Hatfield Rural Division

Graham Beevers – Labour

Peter Basford – Liberal Democrats

Stephen Boulton – Conservatives

Hatfield South Division

Moyna Aicken – Labour

Paul Zukowskyj – Liberal Democrats

Gavriel Solomons – Conservatives

Welwyn Division

Daniel Carlen – Labour

Frank Marsh – Liberal Democrats

Tony Kingsbury – Conservatives

Penny Berrington – Green Party

Welwyn Garden City South Division

Lynn Chesterman – Labour

Christopher Corbey-West – Liberal Democrats

Marios Artemi – Conservatives