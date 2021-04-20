Who are our Welwyn Hatfield candidates for Local Elections 2021?
The full list of candidates for next month's Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Election has been confirmed.
The district council has 48 seats, with around a third up for election.
All 16 wards will have elections, with 15 wards having one seat filled and one ward having two seats filled.
Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.
There is a casual vacancy in Welham Green and Hatfield South ward following the resignation of Jaida Caliskan.
The postponed 2020 elections for the district council will take place on May 6.
In the town and parish council elections, there is a casual vacancy in Hatfield Central ward of Hatfield Town Council following the resignation of Bhumika Zhaveri.
There is also a casual vacancy on Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council following the resignation of Peter Dace.
The candidates are as follows:
Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward
Graham Beevers – Labour
Peter Basford – Liberal Democrats
Stephen Boulton – Conservatives
Welwyn East Ward
Martine Davis – Labour
Helen Harrington – Liberal Democrats
Julie Cragg – Conservatives
William Berrington – Green Party
Haldens Ward
Mike Larkins – Labour
Rhiannon Richardson – Liberal Democrats
Alastair Hellyer – Conservatives
Sarah Butcher – Green Party
Handside Ward
Helen Beckett – Labour
Gemma Moore – Liberal Democrats
Fiona Thomson – Conservatives
Ian Nendick – Green Party
Hatfield Central Ward
Maureen Cook – Labour
Michelle Kirk – Liberal Democrats
James Bond – Conservatives
Melvyn Jones – Abolish The Town Council Party
Hatfield East Ward
Cathy Watson – Labour
Richard Snowdon – Liberal Democrats
James Lake – Conservatives
Ian Gregory – Green Party
Hatfield South West Ward
James Broach – Labour
Timothy Rowse – Liberal Democrats
Craig Stanbury – Conservatives
Hatfield Villages Ward
Margaret Eames-Petersen – Labour
Adam Edwards – Liberal Democrats
Samuel Kasumu – Conservatives
Andreas Kukol – Green Party
Hollybush Ward
Mbizo Mpofu – Labour
Christopher Corbey-West – Liberal Democrats
Nick Pace – Conservatives
Claudia Ferlisi – Green Party
Howlands Ward
Alan Chesterman – Labour
Konrad Basch – Liberal Democrats
Steve McNamara - Conservatives
Northaw and Cuffley Ward
Shelia Barrett – Labour
Elizabeth Johnson – Liberal Democrats
Gail Ganney - Conservatives
Panshanger Ward
Joshua Chigwangwa – Labour
Darrell Panter – Liberal Democrats
Stan Tunstall - Conservatives
Peartree Ward
Steve Iwasyk – Labour
Russ Platt – Liberal Democrats
Hamish Haddow – Conservatives
Nicola Chapman – Green Party
Sherrards Ward
Hilary Carlen – Labour
Arvindkumar Thakkar – Liberal Democrats
Flavia Wachuku – Conservatives
Lesley Smith – Green Party
Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward
Gareth Aicken – Labour
John Eames-Petersen – Labour
Richard Griffiths – Liberal Democrats
Paul Zukowskyj – Liberal Democrats
Paul Lowe – Conservatives
Teresa Travell – Conservatives
Mia Americanos-Molinaro – The For Britain Movement
Welwyn West Ward
Daniel Carlen – Labour
Alan Reimer – Liberal Democrats
Paul Smith – Conservatives
Penny Berrington – Green Party
The Herts County Council candidates are as follows:
Haldens Division
Mike Larkins – Labour
Ayesha Rohale – Liberal Democrats
Sunny Thusu – Conservatives
Handside and Peartree Division
Alan Chesterman – Labour
Nigel Quinton – Liberal Democrats
Fiona Thomson – Conservatives
Hatfield East Division
Glyn Hayes – Labour
Jackie Brennan – Liberal Democrats
Peter Hebden – Conservatives
Hatfield North Division
Margaret Eames-Peterson – Labour
Adam Edwards – Liberal Democrats
James Bond – Conservatives
Melvyn Jones – Abolish the Town Council Party
Hatfield Rural Division
Graham Beevers – Labour
Peter Basford – Liberal Democrats
Stephen Boulton – Conservatives
Hatfield South Division
Moyna Aicken – Labour
Paul Zukowskyj – Liberal Democrats
Gavriel Solomons – Conservatives
Welwyn Division
Daniel Carlen – Labour
Frank Marsh – Liberal Democrats
Tony Kingsbury – Conservatives
Penny Berrington – Green Party
Welwyn Garden City South Division
Lynn Chesterman – Labour
Christopher Corbey-West – Liberal Democrats
Marios Artemi – Conservatives