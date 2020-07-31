Argument raging for 20 years between bikers and Welham Green villagers solved over two pints

Welham Green farmers and quad/motorbike enthusiasts have been fighting for over 20 years – which has now been solved by one man organising a meeting between both groups.

Adam Wilson – who has put his biking days behind him – remembers how the loud noises and potential ruin of farming land was not something he considered too much, but even then he thought about how to solve it.

“I tried to do something 15 years ago but then I couldn’t really go to the pub,” Adam said.

The 32-year-old has ended this time in his life due to several accidents and having two kids, who he also teaching to ride.

“I didn’t think it would be successful but look at what you can solve over an hour and two pints”

“Everybody in the village is a strong character and they stick to their guns.

“And we all know its easy to let thinks build and get into a rut.”

He got involved as he started “trolling” people in the Facebook group about their biker complaints as “they were having a pop at my mates”.

But then he realised it was best to hold a meeting between villagers, farmers and bikers last Friday – with the farmers joining via video conferencing – at the Silthorpe Arms to find a path forward.

“One week of talking online and one trip to the pub and its done once people discussed this.

“And in fairness to the bikers they agreed to all the demands.” There will now be no bikes in the woods and on farm land and a speed limit of half a throttle until you are out of earshot of the village under the terms of the truce.

“It’s only been one weekend and there has been no report.”

However, it is unclear what the final destination for bikers will be made as the only designated area nearby is in Milton Keynes, which costs £90 to £180.

At the meeting ,it was also suggested to use Angerland Common as a home for the biking community and a North Mymms parish councillor said she is now aware and will raise the issue, according to Adam.

Adam added: “Every Tuesday at midday we will also be organising a litter pick with everyone who was down the pub and the bikers. We will also have monthly meetings.”

The next plan for Adam is to go along to Colney Heath to mediate between villagers and bikers there.