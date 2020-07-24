Advanced search

Welham Green shop staff ‘threatened with knife’

PUBLISHED: 16:18 24 July 2020

The Premier shop in Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View

A man threatened staff at a shop in Welham green with a knife, according to police reports.

At 6.30am today, police attended the Premier Express on Dellsome Lane after reports of an aggravated burglary.

A man was said to have entered the shop, armed with a knife. He then threatened a member of staff and took money from the till before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

Officers attended and searched the area but the offender was not found.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, quoting crime reference 41/58153/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



