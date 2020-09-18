Inspirational Welham Green polio survivor constructed his own leg callipers before entering into Hatfield care home

Former engineer Brian Root, a resident at St Christopher’s care home in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Welham Green polio survivor who built his own leg callipers to walk has detailed his interesting life before joining a Hatfield care home.

Former engineer Brian Root, a resident at St Christopher’s care home in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, had issues walking since he was seven months old but learnt to drive, rebuilt a Land Rover in his garden and designed hand controls which were adapted so he could use the brakes.

He became a Grade 1 Technician making surgical equipmen, for 20 years and loved the diversity of the job, before moving to Rally Rescue – which is a cross between the fire and ambulance service.

Over his lifetime Brian has amounted a collection of valuable belongings such as his models, which he has decided to sell with help from his best friend in order to raise money for several charities close to his heart – including MacMillan Cancer Support.

Brian said: “Please. If anyone says to you, whether you are able-bodied or not, that you are unable to do something, put your mind to it and you will always achieve it.”

Alex Gough, head of wellbeing at St Christopher’s care home, said, “Brian’s story is one that we can all learn from, we are all capable of anything if we put our minds to it.”