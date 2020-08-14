Advanced search

Welham Green Post Office closed temporarily

PUBLISHED: 12:04 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 14 August 2020

North Mymms Post Office in Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View

The North Mymms Post Office in Welham Green has had to close temporarily due to operational reasons.

Hatfield's High View flats being demolished. Picture: Keith DaviesHatfield's High View flats being demolished. Picture: Keith Davies

The news follows the expected closure of Hatfield Post Office in December – if another postmaster cannot be found – as the town centre regeneration gets underway.

This means surrounding Post Offices, such as Brookmans Park, Hatfield Town Centre, Birchwood and Hatfield South, can be used for Welham Green residents in the meantime.

A Post Office spokeswoman, said: “North Mymms Post Office is currently closed for operational reasons. We are working hard to restore Post Office service to the area as soon as possible as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

READ MORE: Hatfield town centre could be left with no Post Office

After spearheading the regeneration of Hatfield Town Centre, a spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has reassured residents of the town that they “remain committed to doing everything” to ensure a Post Office in the centre.

And have told The Welwyn Hatfield Times, the Hilltop area regeneration at High View will be done with minimal disruption to businesses so the Martin’s newsagent and Post Office in Hatfield South can remain open.

North Mymms Post Office was also contacted by the Welwyn Hatfield Times but has not responded so far.

The Hatfield Town Centre position is being advertised here runapostoffice.co.uk.

