Did you know Welham Green man Francis Ellis?
PUBLISHED: 17:02 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 20 April 2020
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is appealing for helping tracking down the friends and family of a man from Welham Green.
Mr Francis Ellis, aged 69, died last week and the council are now appealing for help to find people who knew him.
If you have any information, please let WHBC know by calling 01707 357000 or emailing contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.
