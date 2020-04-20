Did you know Welham Green man Francis Ellis?

Francis Ellis passed away last week in Woolmer Green. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is appealing for helping tracking down the friends and family of a man from Welham Green.

Mr Francis Ellis, aged 69, died last week and the council are now appealing for help to find people who knew him.

If you have any information, please let WHBC know by calling 01707 357000 or emailing contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.