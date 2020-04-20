Advanced search

Did you know Welham Green man Francis Ellis?

PUBLISHED: 17:02 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 20 April 2020

Francis Ellis passed away last week in Woolmer Green. Picture: WHBC.

Francis Ellis passed away last week in Woolmer Green. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is appealing for helping tracking down the friends and family of a man from Welham Green.

Mr Francis Ellis, aged 69, died last week and the council are now appealing for help to find people who knew him.

If you have any information, please let WHBC know by calling 01707 357000 or emailing contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Road closed in Hatfield following serious crash on A414

A road closure is in place after a collision on the A414 in Hatfield.

Downton Abbey creator’s new drama filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Cast of Belgravia from left to right: Alice Eve, Ella Purnell, Jack Bardoe, Harriet Walter, Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Tom Wilkinson. Picture: ITV.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Road closed in Hatfield following serious crash on A414

A road closure is in place after a collision on the A414 in Hatfield.

Downton Abbey creator’s new drama filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Cast of Belgravia from left to right: Alice Eve, Ella Purnell, Jack Bardoe, Harriet Walter, Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Tom Wilkinson. Picture: ITV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

Did you know Welham Green man Francis Ellis?

Francis Ellis passed away last week in Woolmer Green. Picture: WHBC.

Hertfordshire’s NCCA cricket season delayed indefinitely

Bishops Stortfords Reece Hussain is the Hertfordshire captain for 2020. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander
Drive 24