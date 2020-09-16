Advanced search

Welham Green man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

PUBLISHED: 17:08 16 September 2020

A man in Welham Green was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences last week.

A 53-year-old man was arrested in Bulls Lane, Welham Green, on Sunday September 13 on suspicion of grooming and sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

