Horse with string around its neck "frantically freed" after turning blue near Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:39 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 29 October 2019

It is claimed that someone put the string tight on the horses neck in Welham Green. Picture: Supplied.

A horse near Hatfield had to be freed after having a string tied tightly around its throat.

The horse was freed with a pair of scissors near Welham Green on Thursday by the owner's neighbour Mollie Meekins.

She claims he was blue at the time and "pretty frantic" so it was difficult to cut the string off as the horse struggled.

In the end, the horse's vet student owner was able to look after the distressed animal.

Mollie said: "We brought him back and gave him some hay and water and waited for him to come back to colour.

"He was kept in for a few hours just to keep an eye that there wasn't anything too serious with him.

"He's now back out happy and healthy".

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "it was very distressing to think that anyone could treat a defenceless animal in such a way".

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

