Blaze at Welham Green industrial unit sets pallets and cabins alight

PUBLISHED: 12:41 18 July 2020

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

A blazing fire that broke out on an industrial estate in Welham Green has been put out by the fire service.

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

At around 8pm yesterday, crews from Potters Bar, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, and Hatfield attended the fire on Travellers Lane.

Herts Fire and Rescue said it took four jets and four hosereels to extinguish pallets and cabins that were well-alight.

It is thought no one was harmed by the fire.

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James WootonA fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James WootonA fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

CCTV appeal after unprovoked attack in Welwyn Garden City pub

Police have released an image of a man who might be able to help with enquiries following an ABH at the Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

