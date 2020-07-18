Blaze at Welham Green industrial unit sets pallets and cabins alight

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton Archant

A blazing fire that broke out on an industrial estate in Welham Green has been put out by the fire service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

At around 8pm yesterday, crews from Potters Bar, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, and Hatfield attended the fire on Travellers Lane.

Herts Fire and Rescue said it took four jets and four hosereels to extinguish pallets and cabins that were well-alight.

It is thought no one was harmed by the fire.

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton