Blaze at Welham Green industrial unit sets pallets and cabins alight
PUBLISHED: 12:41 18 July 2020
Charlotte McLaughlin
A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton
Archant
A blazing fire that broke out on an industrial estate in Welham Green has been put out by the fire service.
A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied
At around 8pm yesterday, crews from Potters Bar, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, and Hatfield attended the fire on Travellers Lane.
Herts Fire and Rescue said it took four jets and four hosereels to extinguish pallets and cabins that were well-alight.
It is thought no one was harmed by the fire.
A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Supplied A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.