Couple donate wedding cake to NHS staff after coronvirus postpones their special day

PUBLISHED: 16:37 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 03 April 2020

Joe and Izzy donated their wedding cake afer the COVID-19 lockdown forced them to postpone their wedding.Picture: Ayelle Photgraphy/Lister Hospital staff

Joe and Izzy donated their wedding cake afer the COVID-19 lockdown forced them to postpone their wedding.Picture: Ayelle Photgraphy/Lister Hospital staff

A couple donated their wedding cake to staff at Lister Hospital after their ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The cake was donated to the maternity ward at Lister Hospital, and was shared with other wards too. Picture: Lister Hospital StaffThe cake was donated to the maternity ward at Lister Hospital, and was shared with other wards too. Picture: Lister Hospital Staff

Joe Shea and Izzy Maile, whose wedding was planned for March 28, donated their cake as a kind gesture and instead held an online baby gender reveal party.

Welwyn Garden City-based Lesley Shea, mother to Joe, said: “We were sort of stuck with this three tier wedding cake and I didn’t know what to do with it really.”

She asked online for ideas as to where it could be donated and couldn’t believe the response: “I wish I had hundreds of cakes so that I could have sent them all to the different places suggested.”

A friend whose mother works at Lister suggested the hospital and helped arrange to have the cake brought to the staff.

Joe, originally from Welwyn Garden City, and Izzy, originally from St Albans, were going to get married in Redbourn. Picture: Ayelle PhotographyJoe, originally from Welwyn Garden City, and Izzy, originally from St Albans, were going to get married in Redbourn. Picture: Ayelle Photography

Izzy and her fiance Joe, who live in Milton Keynes, got engaged in May 2018, she said: “I’ve been planning the wedding quite a while since then basically.

“We found out we we’re expecting in November 2019, which kind of made everything a bit more special with the wedding.”

While still hopeful at the start of the epidemic they made the decision to postpone the wedding a few days before the lockdown began.

“It more and more started becoming a wedding we didn’t want.

Her matron of honour said they needed to do something to keep them busy on the day and Izzy came up with the idea of finding out the gender of their baby.

She added: “That was difficult, it was kind of bitter sweet, it was fantastic to commemorate the day but it’s a hard pill to swallow.

“I think especially without having family around.”

They had planned to have a small gathering with parents, groomsmen and bridesmaids but were forced to do it over facetime due to the nationwide quarantine.

They held the reveal at the same time they were going to get married, and found out they are having a boy.

Izzy said: “Mentally it’s been rough, I thought I’d have been married by now.

“I’m so glad that positives have come out of it, I think I’d feel a lot worse had they not.”

Izzy was especially pleased that the cake went to the maternity ward, as she said she “could end up having this baby in quarantine.”

