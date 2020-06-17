Thunderstorms forecast for Hertfordshire

There is a yellow weather warning in force in the East of England.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire after thunderstorms were forecast for today and tomorrow.

It is expected some areas in the East of England will remain dry but most people will experience slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms – which could lead to flooding.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Although some places will miss these heavy showers and thunderstorms, where they do occur they’ll be quite lively bringing torrential downpours with 25 to 35mm rain falling in an hour and a few places seeing perhaps 40 to 50mm rain in a couple of hours.

“With this heavy rain falling in a short time we could see some disruption to transport or damage to properties due to localised flooding, as well as the chance of lightning and hail.”

But the good weather is expected to be back by weekend according to deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young who added: “As winds swing to the southwest over the weekend it’ll turn fresher and breezier and east coastal areas should lose the low cloud and mist, feeling warmer here as a result. On Saturday we’ll see a spell of rain moving across the UK from the west, but most can expect a drier day on Sunday.”