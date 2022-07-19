IN PICTURES: Sunshine and splashes at Stanborough Lakes

Where do you go to cool off during the hottest week of the year? Hundreds of Welwyn Hatfield residents have been heading down to the ever-popular Stanborough Lakes to get some much needed relief from the heat.

Families have been enjoying the fountains at Splashlands, paddling in the lakes, taking a ride on a pedalo or just finding some shade from the intense sunshine which gripped this nation over the past few days.

We sent our photographer Karyn Haddon down to capture some of the fun - while avoiding getting squirted by excitable youngsters wielding water guns!

A spokesperson for WHBC said: “Stanborough Lakes and our Splashlands splashpark proved to be very popular destination over the sunny weekend and we’re delighted so many families were able to enjoy the facilities and hopefully cool off a bit. The team at Stanborough sold a whopping 2,371 ice creams and lollies over the weekend!

"Although public swimming in the lakes is not allowed, there are special open water sessions, with trained staff and lifeguards, as well as lots of other fun supervised water activities taking place at Stanborough throughout the summer."

Find out more on the website better.org.uk/leisure-centre/welwyn-hatfield/stanborough-park-water-sports-centre

Heatwave 2022 - Nicole Diaconu, eight, at Splashlands. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Julia, 11 and Natalie, nine, enjoy the splash park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Kalia, nine, enjoys cooling down in the river. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Boating on Stanborough Lakes. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Sophia, eight, Betsy, five, and Harry, three, keeping cool. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Sophia, eight, enjoys the day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Leon, 10, fires his water gun. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Mikolag, nine, enjoys his water gun. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Mia and Teddy, eight months, enjoy the sunshine. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - The Lyon Family. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - The Dady family cool down in the river. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Aroa, six, plays in the lake. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Dami Horstall, seven, fishing in the lakes. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Heatwave 2022 - Lima Maria and Jackeline enjoy the sun. - Credit: Karyn Haddon



