Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Weather

Weekend weather for Welwyn Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 8:41 AM March 4, 2022
It will be a wet weekend in Welwyn Hatfield.

It will be a wet and windy weekend across Welwyn Hatfield, according to the Met Office.

Today will be staying cloudy with rain continuing overnight, including some heavier bursts at times. It will also feel a little chilly with the minimum temperature 5 °C.

Moving into Saturday there will be further rain throughout the morning with some heavier outbreaks likely. Some drier spells are possible into the late afternoon, but it will stay cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

The outlook is better as we move into Sunday, with the rain easing in the morning, although it will be generally cloudy and turning colder.

There will be a cold Monday with scattered showers, but things start to improve as we reach Tuesday, which will be dry, bright but chilly with a freshening breeze Tuesday. Overnight frosts are possible.

Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

