Yellow snow and ice warning for Hertfordshire again next week.
- Credit: Kelly Baker
Snow, with a risk of widespread ice, is likely to hit Hertfordshire from late Monday, bringing difficult travel conditions according to the Met Office.
The snowy days last week were enjoyed by residents throughout Welwyn Hatfield, St Albans, North Herts and Stevenage, who sent in their pictures.
But according to the Met Office, snow could mean possible travel delays on roads - stranding some vehicles and passengers - with bus and train services potentially delayed or cancelled.
Some road closures and longer journey times are possible and power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable.
The frosty weather could last until Wednesday.
