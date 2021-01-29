News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Yellow snow and ice warning for Hertfordshire again next week.

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:45 PM January 29, 2021   
Snow bunny

Snow bunny - Credit: Kelly Baker

Snow, with a risk of widespread ice, is likely to hit Hertfordshire from late Monday, bringing difficult travel conditions according to the Met Office. 

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow - Credit: Susanna Mateu

The snowy days last week were enjoyed by residents throughout Welwyn Hatfield, St Albans, North Herts and Stevenage, who sent in their pictures.

A WGC snowman

A WGC snowman - Credit: Mary Williams

But according to the Met Office, snow could mean possible travel delays on roads - stranding some vehicles and passengers - with bus and train services potentially delayed or cancelled.

Hatfield in the snow 

Hatfield in the snow. For more see garyshorephoto.co.uk. - Credit: Gary Shore

Some road closures and longer journey times are possible and power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow - Credit: Philip Jones

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable.

The frosty weather could last until Wednesday. 

