Yellow weather warning for high winds across Hertfordshire as Storm Gareth hits

Biggleswade wind farm. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

The Met office has forecast high winds in a yellow weather warning affecting St Albans, Welwyn Hatfield, Stevenage, Royston and beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Storm Gareth is upon us and is expected to bring gusts of 50 to 55 miles per hour to inland areas.

Weather forecasters warn of possible transport disruption as strong west to northwesterly winds hit the UK.

Delays are expected on some bus and train routes as well as for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There is also the possibility of a short-term loss of power.

High winds this week have caused an increase in fallen trees and branches. If you see a blocked road or any other highway fault please report it on https://t.co/NJxqPVexED pic.twitter.com/aRKZIgNFXG — Hertfordshire County Council (@hertscc) March 12, 2019

Heavy rain is predicted across the county until late afternoon today across Hertfordshire.

In a tweet earlier today, Hertfordshire County Council said: “High winds this week have caused an increase in fallen trees and branches,” and reminded road users to report any blocked highways to hertfordshire.gov.uk/faultreporting























































































