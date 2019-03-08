Advanced search

Yellow weather warning for high winds across Hertfordshire as Storm Gareth hits

PUBLISHED: 13:09 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 12 March 2019

Biggleswade wind farm. Picture: Google Streetview

The Met office has forecast high winds in a yellow weather warning affecting St Albans, Welwyn Hatfield, Stevenage, Royston and beyond.

Storm Gareth is upon us and is expected to bring gusts of 50 to 55 miles per hour to inland areas.

Weather forecasters warn of possible transport disruption as strong west to northwesterly winds hit the UK.

Delays are expected on some bus and train routes as well as for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There is also the possibility of a short-term loss of power.

Heavy rain is predicted across the county until late afternoon today across Hertfordshire.

In a tweet earlier today, Hertfordshire County Council said: “High winds this week have caused an increase in fallen trees and branches,” and reminded road users to report any blocked highways to hertfordshire.gov.uk/faultreporting























































































