Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 14:03 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 29 July 2019

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy showers on Saturday and Sunday led to some outdoor events in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar being cancelled.

The weather caused cancellations up and down the county, and the East of England region received a yellow weather warning on Sunday.

Hatfield's celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the de Havilland Comet were all cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

These included events such as the Grosvenor House Comet Racer display, which was due to take place after a special park run at Ellenbrook Fields on Saturday but was cancelled due to the pilots' fears surrounding the forecast.

"It was always going to be weather dependent, but it is hugely disappointing," said Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon.

"I apologise to everyone who has made arrangements for tomorrow."

Mr Brandon said he is also looking to secure another day when the Comet racer can fly.

The Festival Fun and Finale day out at Birchwood Playing Fields, which included stage performances, stalls, fun fair, an apex 360 inflatable adventure course and a fireworks finale did not take place due to the washout.

And the next day, the Comet adventure race at Birchwood was also cancelled.

The town council said they were "truly sorry for the disappointment" and pointed out it "was clearly beyond their control."

Another open air event - Movies in the Park - was cancelled due to the poor weather conditions in Potters Bar.

Locals missed out on seeing Dumbo and A Star is Born in Oaksmere Park on Saturday.

However other Movies in the Park events did go ahead in Borehamwood and Bushey once the weather had calmed down.

Movies in the Park's organisers Inspire-All said its looking to rearrange very soon.

Also in the area, Potters Bar Crusaders cancelled its soccer school on Saturday but will restart training this week/

Regardless of the slew of other cancellations, the Festival of Wildlife at Panshanger Park still took place on Saturday and Sunday.

The family-focussed celebration of local wildlife and nature saw 2,000 people brave the wet and muddy conditions.

