Warm weather for Welwyn Hatfield in week ahead

Matt Adams

Published: 8:00 AM March 19, 2022
The weather looks good for the week ahead.

Spring has finally sprung, and the forecast for the week ahead looks like we're finally bidding farewell to the rain and cold here in Welwyn Hatfield.

Although we start off at around 12C on Monday, this soon rises to a balmy 15C for Tuesday to Thursday, according to weather experts at the Met Office, with clear and sunny skies for most of the week.

The long-term outlook for the start of April is more changeable with spells of drier weather interspersed with showers or longer periods of rainfall. Periods of strong winds are also likely, but temperatures most likely close to or slightly above average.


