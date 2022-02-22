Video
Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice
- Credit: Harriet Ridley
A huge oak tree uprooted by Storm Eunice smashed into a residential home.
Neighbours were shocked to see a huge oak tree had fallen and destroyed a house on Sherrardspark Road in Welwyn Garden City on Friday night.
The tree uprooted three driveways on the road as it fell.
Police were called at 5.56pm on Friday, February 18, to assist the fire and rescue service following reports that a tree had uprooted on the street. Officers attended and cordoned off the area along with evacuating two houses.
Hertfordshire Highways arrived on-site at 11.26am on Saturday to make the area safe. A tree surgeon has visited the road on Monday morning and the site has now been cleared.
Sarah Squires, who lives nearby in The Vineyard, walks down Sherrardspark Road every day.
"I was horrified when I saw it and concerned for the people living there. It makes me really sad that the house is still open to the elements as it's rained a lot since the tree fell," she said.
Most Read
- 1 Potters Bar High Street closed after scaffolding falls in Storm Franklin
- 2 Parish council ‘disappointed’ as pond clear-up threatens wildlife and countryside
- 3 'It sounds like a war zone' - residents' fury over noisy farming equipment
- 4 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
- 5 Police close Potters Bar High Street as scaffolding blows in Storm Eunice
- 6 Six watches, four phones and coins stolen from Potters Bar home
- 7 Revealed: The improvements that will add the most value to your home
- 8 Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice
- 9 Driver suffers 'life-changing' injuries after A414 crash in Hatfield
- 10 Air ambulance lands in Hatfield during incident at Hillside
However, just two days later, stormy weather struck again and another tree on the road fell just opposite to where the first had fallen.