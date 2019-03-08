Trees block roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City after high winds
PUBLISHED: 18:46 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 10 March 2019
Archant
Trees blown over by high winds have blocked busy roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City today.
Herts police closed Hammonds Lane between Coopers Green Lane and Tower Hill Lane today because a tree had fallen across the highway.
Officers Tweeted: “Please do not attempt to use the road. It is closed for your safety. Please find another route.”
The road has since reopened.
Additionally, pictures of a large tree across a road labelled as Knightsfield in Welwyn Garden City have been shared on social media.
More information on that incident as it becomes available.
This comes as Storm Gareth approaches Britain and the Met Office issue a number of National Severe Weather Warnings across the country, including high winds for the south.
Have you seen any other roads blocked by trees? Let us know at news@whtimes.co.uk