Trees block roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City after high winds

Police closed Hammonds Lane in Hatfield after a tree falls over in high winds. Archant

Trees blown over by high winds have blocked busy roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City today.

ROAD CLOSED: Hammonds Lane in #Hatfield is closed between Coopers Green Lane and Tower Hill Lane because a tree has come down across the road. Please do not attempt to use the road. It is closed for your safety. Please find another route. pic.twitter.com/TaGmOeI6FI — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) 10 March 2019

Herts police closed Hammonds Lane between Coopers Green Lane and Tower Hill Lane today because a tree had fallen across the highway.

Officers Tweeted: “Please do not attempt to use the road. It is closed for your safety. Please find another route.”

The road has since reopened.

Additionally, pictures of a large tree across a road labelled as Knightsfield in Welwyn Garden City have been shared on social media.

More information on that incident as it becomes available.

This comes as Storm Gareth approaches Britain and the Met Office issue a number of National Severe Weather Warnings across the country, including high winds for the south.

