Potters Bar Town FC fans fundraised to build the stand in 2019 - Credit: Potters Bar Town FC

Storm Eunice has caused damage to a football stand in Potters Bar today (Friday, February 18).

Winds in Hertfordshire have reached speeds above 60mph today, toppling a spectator stand at Potters Bar Town FC's ground at Parkfield.

Peter Waller, club chair, said that the stand was hard won after a fundraising campaign in 2019.

A Potters Bar Town FC stand toppled over amid Storm Eunice - Credit: Potters Bar Town FC

They fended off the threat of relegation by football authorities after fans stumped up the £5,000 needed to purchase the stand, which can shelter around 200 spectators.

Mr Waller said: "I am upset that this has happened after we fought so hard to get it installed.

"We are putting a plan in place to right and fix the stand.

"It is a strong structure, but we have never faced a storm like this."

The roof of The O2 in Greenwich, London was also damaged amid Storm Eunice - Credit: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Sport and entertainment venues across the country, including The O2 in Greenwich, London, were damaged by high winds during Storm Eunice.

The Met Office applied a red weather warning to Hertfordshire between 10am and 3pm due to wind, which meant there was a "threat to life".

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk