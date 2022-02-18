Potters Bar Town FC stand topples over amid high winds in Storm Eunice
- Credit: Potters Bar Town FC
Storm Eunice has caused damage to a football stand in Potters Bar today (Friday, February 18).
Winds in Hertfordshire have reached speeds above 60mph today, toppling a spectator stand at Potters Bar Town FC's ground at Parkfield.
Peter Waller, club chair, said that the stand was hard won after a fundraising campaign in 2019.
They fended off the threat of relegation by football authorities after fans stumped up the £5,000 needed to purchase the stand, which can shelter around 200 spectators.
Mr Waller said: "I am upset that this has happened after we fought so hard to get it installed.
"We are putting a plan in place to right and fix the stand.
"It is a strong structure, but we have never faced a storm like this."
Sport and entertainment venues across the country, including The O2 in Greenwich, London, were damaged by high winds during Storm Eunice.
The Met Office applied a red weather warning to Hertfordshire between 10am and 3pm due to wind, which meant there was a "threat to life".
