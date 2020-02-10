Storm Ciara caused 900 per cent increase in fault reports in Hertfordshire

A fallen tree in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: submitted

Following Storm Ciara, Hertfordshire highways teams received 914 fault reports throughout the weekend, 500 of which were regarding fallen trees and branches.

On a normal weekend they would expect to receive around 100 reports, this has now increased to over 1,000 fault reports and 632 fallen trees and branches by late Monday morning.

Storm Ciara brought gales of up to 70mph to Hertfordshire, some of the highest in the past decade.

Additional frontline resources were called in to ensure that all the main routes were passable ahead of the Monday morning rush hour.

Teams were working through the day and night to clear fallen trees, including one in Ridgeway in Welwyn Garden City.

It is also likely that in some parts there may be some remaining debris left on roadside verges for later collection.

It may look untidy in some places but will be cleared up once the priority incidents have been dealt with.

The A10 viaduct (Hertford/Ware) was closed on Sunday afternoon and into the evening at the request of the police, due to safety concerns.

Fire control handled over 130 calls relating to the storm over the weekend, with 39 of these passed on to highways to deal with.

The most significant incident was a roof being blown off a set of flats in Harpenden.

The service attended 31 incidents where they believed there was a risk to life, but thankfully very few of the incidents attended resulted in injury.

No schools, libraries or waste and recycling centres were closed as a result of the storms and no more major disruption to services are expected.

Report fallen debris either on www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or call 0300 123 4047. Emergency services should only be called where there is a direct threat of injury.