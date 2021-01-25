News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Weather

Even more pics of fun in the snow in Welwyn Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:26 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 5:33 PM January 25, 2021
WGC fountain

Welwyn Garden City fountain with snow - Credit: Livia Vass

As the snow still graces Welwyn Hatfield, we have done a round-up of even more snow pictures that our audience has contributed. 

A yellow weather warning for parts of Herts is still in place and will continue until Tuesday according to the Met Office. 

But on the bright side, creative Mary Williams "made herself a man" in Welwyn Hatfield. 

A WGC snowman

A WGC snowman - Credit: Mary Williams

But it did not last long and he fell down. 

A WGC snowman

A WGC snowman - Credit: Mary Williams

Snow bunny

Snow bunny - Credit: Kelly Baker

Parkway with Cosmo this morning

Parkway with Cosmo this morning - Credit: Livia Vass

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow - Credit: Susanna Mateu

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow - Credit: Sandra Monaghan

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow 

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow - Credit: Sara Folly

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow 

Welwyn Hatfield in the snow - Credit: Matty Jm

