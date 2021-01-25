Even more pics of fun in the snow in Welwyn Hatfield
Published: 5:26 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Livia Vass
As the snow still graces Welwyn Hatfield, we have done a round-up of even more snow pictures that our audience has contributed.
A yellow weather warning for parts of Herts is still in place and will continue until Tuesday according to the Met Office.
But on the bright side, creative Mary Williams "made herself a man" in Welwyn Hatfield.
But it did not last long and he fell down.
