Yellow weather warning as Hertfordshire expects thunderstorms and heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 12:20 27 August 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

After Storm Francis battered Hertfordshire with high winds during the week, the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning.

There is expected to be heavy rain today, with the meteorologist issuing a yellow warning in south Herts for St Albans, Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar – which could miss Stevenage and north Herts.

This could create spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

But tomorrow, another yellow warning will be in-force in the whole of Hertfordshire – which will bring thunderstorms and heavy showers.

The Met Office is also warning there could be damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and 'refuses' to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Kellie Sutton's grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

