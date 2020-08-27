Yellow weather warning as Hertfordshire expects thunderstorms and heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects trendobjects

After Storm Francis battered Hertfordshire with high winds during the week, the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning.

⚠️Yellow thunderstorm warning issued ⚠️#Thunderstorm warning issued for Friday, valid from 1100 to 2000 hours ⛈️



More info https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/sgsx8J2CBA — Met Office (@metoffice) August 27, 2020

There is expected to be heavy rain today, with the meteorologist issuing a yellow warning in south Herts for St Albans, Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar – which could miss Stevenage and north Herts.

This could create spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

But tomorrow, another yellow warning will be in-force in the whole of Hertfordshire – which will bring thunderstorms and heavy showers.

The Met Office is also warning there could be damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.