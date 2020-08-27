Yellow weather warning as Hertfordshire expects thunderstorms and heavy rain
PUBLISHED: 12:20 27 August 2020
After Storm Francis battered Hertfordshire with high winds during the week, the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning.
There is expected to be heavy rain today, with the meteorologist issuing a yellow warning in south Herts for St Albans, Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar – which could miss Stevenage and north Herts.
This could create spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
But tomorrow, another yellow warning will be in-force in the whole of Hertfordshire – which will bring thunderstorms and heavy showers.
The Met Office is also warning there could be damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
