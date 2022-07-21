The Met Office forecast for today (Thrusday, July 21) features warm, cloudy weather for the start of Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Standon Calling

The weekend has just begun for thousands of fans heading to Standon Calling near Bishop's Stortford.

The four-day festival, between July 21 and 24, features Madness, Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream as its 2022 headliners.

Sugababes, Declan McKenna, Basement Jaxx, Craig David and Sigrid are also on this year's bill.

The event will follow a searing heatwave throughout the UK, when a 39.2C high was recorded at nearby Buntingford on Tuesday, July 19, breaking previous Hertfordshire records.

An ice cream in an empty St Albans, Hertfordshire park on the hottest day in the UK ever recorded (Tuesday, July 19) - Credit: Will Durrant

But the Met Office's Thursday morning (today, July 21) forecast includes cooler temperatures throughout the county this weekend, including cloud coverage today and tomorrow.

Alex Deakin, a Met Office forecaster, said: "We expect a fresher start to Thursday - a fairly cloudy start with maybe a few showers over the East, but not as intense as the downpours that we've seen on Wednesday afternoon."

Alex Deakin added that sunny spells are likely, and after a "fairly cool" night, Friday could bring temperatures of up to 26C in the London region in particular.

The Standon area is set to see 22C highs during the daytime across the first two Standon Calling dates, ahead of Madness on Thursday and Anne-Marie on Friday, according to the Met Office.

The temperature should pick up by Sunday, when the mercury is set to reach 27C.

Standon Calling takes place in the Hertfordshire countryside between Ware and Bishop's Stortford.

Near the A10 and M11 motorway between London and Cambridge, access to the festival ground is from the A120 road.

A statement from the organiser reads: "Use the postcode SG11 1EF if you’re driving to the festival.

"As you approach the site, be careful of narrow surrounding roads and follow AA road signs to festival parking.

"Remember to book your car parking pass in advance, one per vehicle and don’t forget to offer your friends a lift!"

It adds: "Set in the valley of the River Rib, you can expect a picturesque country escape.

"The festival is within easy reach by public transport, bike or car at around 30 miles north of London and south-west of Cambridge.

"We’re also close to Stansted Airport."