The Main Stage and sun shades at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Tammy Marlar. Supplied by Folk by the Oak

With temperatures set to soar this weekend, organisers of Folk by the Oak have issued guidance for beating the heat at the Hatfield music festival.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning of extreme heat for Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18, with temperatures in the UK possibly climbing to over 35C in the South East.

Folk by the Oak takes place in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field at Hatfield House on Sunday, with The Proclaimers set to close the main stage.

The Proclaimers will headline Folk by the Oak 2022 in Hatfield on July 17. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

Promoters of the all-day festival of folk's finest acts have been contacted by ticket holders concerned about the heatwave.

In response, they've highlighted ways to keep cool in Hatfield Park on Sunday, with extra shade provided and free drinking water on tap.

A spokesperson for FBTO said: "It looks like the sun is going to be shining bright on Folk by the Oak! If you feel the need for a bit of shade don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! We’ve invested in some extra kit to help keep you cool at our festival.

Chilling in the Family Area at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Folk by the Oak

"Most of the activities in the Family Area are under cover, and we have a new pagoda to provide additional shade for activities and little 'Folk by the Oakers'. Do also enjoy the natural shade of The Little Spinney where several of our fun family activities take place.

"We’ve increased the size of the marquee at the catering area.

"The Acorn Stage is also undercover for you to cool off in between acts.

"Personal hand-held parasols and umbrellas will be permitted in the Main Stage arena (please be considerate of people behind you).

"When you feel the need for a breeze, head on over to the Craft Tent and make yourself a beautiful hand-held fan to keep you cool with 'Fan the Glory'!"

Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Tammy Marlar. Supplied by Folk by the Oak

Organisers added: "Please remember to bring hats, sunscreen and refillable water bottles - we always provide free onsite water points to refill and keep you hydrated.

"As ever, structures such as gazebos, tents and fishing umbrellas are also permitted for personal shade; see our 'Beat the Heat' page for details at folkbytheoak.com/news/beat-the-heat."

Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Tammy Marlar. Supplied by Folk by the Oak

Festival headliners The Proclaimers are best known for chart-topping single I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Letter from America, and Sunshine on Leith.

They are joined on Sunday’s bill by Ivor Novello Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated guitar legend Richard Thompson and Spell Songs featuring the combined musical talents of folk stars Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux.

The FBTO line-up also includes The Unthanks, AKA Trio and Sam Sweeney Band.

The all-day festival will be raising money for Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow.

Visit www.folkbytheoak.com to book tickets.