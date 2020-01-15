Advanced search

Flooding expected near A414 between Hatfield and London Colney

PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 15 January 2020

A flood alert has been issued for areas near London Colney and Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

There could be flooding today near the A414 road between Hatfield and London Colney - following heavy rainfall yesterday.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Upper River Colne, where river levels have risen the most, and Radlett Brook.

Further rainfall last night through to this morning, the EA says, is "likely" to cause "flooding to low lying land and roads close to the river."

It advises that people in the area should "avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

And adds that is "constantly monitoring river levels and have staff on standby to attend to any blockages in the river."

For more information please go to flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings.

