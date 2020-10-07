Residents get brooms out to tackle Welwyn Garden City flooding after Storm Alex

Flooding on Wellcroft Close in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Matthew Hill Archant

After Hertfordshire battled storms once again, residents of one street had to get brooms out to tackle the flooding.

Would @hertscc @whtimes @WelHatCouncil @HighwaysEngland please do something to help out the residents of this street! This is @DiysosBilly's street and his poor elderly residents who are being flooded constantly when it rains heavily. Please RT pic.twitter.com/cEa2TeTywz — Kris Shortland (@KrisShortland) October 2, 2020

Billy Byrne, from Nick Knowles DIY SOS, was joined by other storm battlers including Matthew Hill to guide the water down the drain so their homes on Wellcroft Close did not get flooded on Friday.

However, this is not the first time that this tiny street has been flooded by storms in the last few months.

Matthew previously told the WHT back in August – as he claims that those living on the close are regular reporting the flooding – it took just over 50 minutes to clear and during the time him and his dad and the neighbours all used brooms.

He added: “This is the view of what happens every time me we get a heavy down pour of rain.

“My dad is 77 years of age and lives by himself. If it wasn’t for the neighbours helping each time the end result could be a lot worse.

“The other week when it rained for four days straight this was the same picture eight times during different parts or the day/night.

“We have made a number of complaints to the councils [borough and county] and to highway maintenance and they all say they will send some one out to inspect or call us the next day and this never happens. Each one trying to put the blame on the other.”

But the cleaning of drains and flooding issues is the responsibility of the upper tier local authority, Hertfordshire – which use a private sector company to tackle its highway issues.

Kevin Carrol, Ringway divisional manager working on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are aware and understand local concerns with flooding in Wellcroft Close. The roadside gullies here were cleansed in September – which suggests the mains drainage system, that they drain into, isn’t functioning as it should.

“The mains drainage here is the responsibility of Thames Water, so we have made them aware and we hope to work collaboratively with them to resolve the problem.”

Thames Water has been contacted for a comment on what the next steps are.

You can report flooding and other road faults here hertfordshire.gov.uk/highwayfaults.